UBS Group AG Grows Stock Position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) by 62.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,967 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.63% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 12,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PFM opened at $28.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.76. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $31.76.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

