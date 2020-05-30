UBS Group AG Has $1.93 Million Stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 48,676 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 193,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 497,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,601,000 after purchasing an additional 17,426 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd during the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd during the 4th quarter worth $1,070,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVM opened at $11.01 on Friday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $11.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0352 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.