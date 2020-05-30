UBS Group AG Purchases 43,294 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,294 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.07% of Continental Resources worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,213,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $144,519,000 after acquiring an additional 600,633 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,426,975 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,945,000 after acquiring an additional 54,760 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,231,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 883,516 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,277,000 after acquiring an additional 29,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 771,897 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,476,000 after acquiring an additional 526,697 shares in the last quarter. 21.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $12.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 3.56. Continental Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $43.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $880.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.57 million. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLR shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Continental Resources to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $5.75 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.54.

In related news, CFO John D. Hart purchased 16,200 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $282,366.00. Also, Director John T. Mcnabb II purchased 3,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 156,086 shares of company stock worth $1,476,205 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

