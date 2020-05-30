UBS Group AG Has $1.92 Million Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 59.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 122,013 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 660.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMH shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

AMH stock opened at $25.24 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 81.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $289.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

In other news, Director B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 488,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.94 per share, with a total value of $13,656,848.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 17,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $512,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,095.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,400,396 shares of company stock valued at $39,272,298 and sold 57,200 shares valued at $1,539,866. Insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.