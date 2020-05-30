Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,391 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Equifax by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EFX shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Equifax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.67.

NYSE EFX opened at $153.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 69.80, a P/E/G ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.18. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.01 and a fifty-two week high of $164.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $957.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.27 million. Equifax had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 7.45%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

In other Equifax news, insider John J. Kelley III sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total value of $1,854,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.