UBS Group AG Reduces Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

UBS Group AG cut its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,339 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.14% of Builders FirstSource worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 1,056.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLDR stock opened at $20.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $28.43.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 45,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $736,743.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 147,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,724.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 14,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $250,221.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 147,771 shares in the company, valued at $2,622,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,000 shares of company stock worth $1,044,415 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

