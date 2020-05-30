BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) by 7.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,549 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BTAI. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,314,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $730,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 17,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTAI stock opened at $46.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.82. The firm has a market cap of $860.14 million, a PE ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.90. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $51.83.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.21). Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics Inc will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BTAI shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $26.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioXcel Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.83.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

