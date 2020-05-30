UBS Group AG Sells 129,618 Shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,249 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 129,618 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.11% of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. 56.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BVN opened at $8.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average of $11.35. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 0.93. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $17.85.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

