UBS Group AG Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 52.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 81,835 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.18% of Deluxe worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLX. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,376,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,297,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,748,000 after acquiring an additional 365,025 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 955,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,690,000 after acquiring an additional 182,775 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 754,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,689,000 after acquiring an additional 76,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,758,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Deluxe stock opened at $25.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.24. Deluxe Co. has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $54.15. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.53.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Deluxe had a positive return on equity of 41.63% and a negative net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Deluxe Co. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Deluxe’s payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DLX shares. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Deluxe from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered Deluxe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Sidoti lowered their target price on Deluxe from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In other Deluxe news, SVP Christopher Lee Thomas purchased 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.53 per share, for a total transaction of $150,381.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,603. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

