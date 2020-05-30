iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,921 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.40% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000.

NYSEARCA:GSG opened at $9.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.99. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $16.61.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

