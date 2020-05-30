BlackRock Inc. Purchases 10,475 Shares of US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR)

Posted by on May 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,459,840 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,475 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of US Concrete worth $44,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USCR. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 471,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,659,000 after buying an additional 16,740 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 388,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,189,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 312,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 266,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,107,000 after buying an additional 87,605 shares during the period. Finally, Red Cedar Management LP increased its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,415,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:USCR opened at $20.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average is $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $339.40 million, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.40. US Concrete Inc has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $56.22.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.85 million. US Concrete had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Analysts expect that US Concrete Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael D. Lundin purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $78,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,388. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar purchased 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.61 per share, for a total transaction of $263,327.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,578.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 21,100 shares of company stock worth $452,439 and have sold 750 shares worth $10,938. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

USCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded US Concrete from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Sidoti downgraded US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on US Concrete from $45.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. US Concrete presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

US Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR)

Receive News & Ratings for US Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

BlackRock Inc. Purchases 10,475 Shares of US Concrete Inc
BlackRock Inc. Purchases 10,475 Shares of US Concrete Inc
BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in TPI Composites Inc
BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in TPI Composites Inc
BlackRock Inc. Reduces Holdings in International Seaways Inc
BlackRock Inc. Reduces Holdings in International Seaways Inc
Dynavax Technologies Stock Price Up 26.4% Following Insider Buying Activity
Dynavax Technologies Stock Price Up 26.4% Following Insider Buying Activity
Slack Trading Up 7.7% on Analyst Upgrade
Slack Trading Up 7.7% on Analyst Upgrade
Marvell Technology Group Trading 8.8% Higher After Earnings Beat
Marvell Technology Group Trading 8.8% Higher After Earnings Beat


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report