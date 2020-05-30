BlackRock Inc. Purchases 10,475 Shares of US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,459,840 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,475 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of US Concrete worth $44,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USCR. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 471,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,659,000 after buying an additional 16,740 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 388,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,189,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 312,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 266,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,107,000 after buying an additional 87,605 shares during the period. Finally, Red Cedar Management LP increased its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,415,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:USCR opened at $20.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average is $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $339.40 million, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.40. US Concrete Inc has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $56.22.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.85 million. US Concrete had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Analysts expect that US Concrete Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael D. Lundin purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $78,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,388. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar purchased 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.61 per share, for a total transaction of $263,327.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,578.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 21,100 shares of company stock worth $452,439 and have sold 750 shares worth $10,938. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

USCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded US Concrete from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Sidoti downgraded US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on US Concrete from $45.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. US Concrete presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

