BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,009,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406,794 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.53% of TPI Composites worth $44,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 603,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after buying an additional 37,089 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,102,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 580,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 484,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,960,000 after buying an additional 67,610 shares during the period. Finally, Triodos Investment Management BV increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 466,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,626,000 after buying an additional 116,000 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TPIC shares. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TPI Composites currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.70.

In other TPI Composites news, President William E. Siwek bought 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $46,607.50. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought 10,241 shares of company stock valued at $187,751 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $20.77 on Friday. TPI Composites Inc has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $752.87 million, a P/E ratio of -188.82 and a beta of 1.55.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.27. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $356.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

TPI Composites Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC).

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.