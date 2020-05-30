BlackRock Inc. Reduces Holdings in International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,848,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,807 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.31% of International Seaways worth $44,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INSW. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in International Seaways during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 100.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INSW opened at $21.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.05. International Seaways Inc has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $31.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $678.98 million, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.05.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.34 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 5.48%. On average, research analysts expect that International Seaways Inc will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

INSW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. TheStreet raised shares of International Seaways from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of International Seaways from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

