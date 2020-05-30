Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Stock Price Up 26.4% Following Insider Buying Activity

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) rose 26.4% on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $6.63 and last traded at $6.12, approximately 26,803,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 848% from the average daily volume of 2,827,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

Specifically, Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 1,000,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $4,840,000.00. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $94,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,093.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. ValuEngine raised Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

The stock has a market cap of $455.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average of $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.31, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 6.63.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 722.75% and a negative net margin of 310.97%. Equities analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVAX. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,474,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 140,929 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 86,600 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 56,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 13,917 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 12,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

