Slack (NYSE:WORK) Trading Up 7.7% on Analyst Upgrade

Slack (NYSE:WORK)’s share price rose 7.7% on Friday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $37.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Slack traded as high as $35.11 and last traded at $35.05, approximately 33,657,652 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 14,076,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.54.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Slack in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Slack from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Slack in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Slack from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.13.
In other Slack news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $40,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Frati sold 33,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $871,844.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 386,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,030,294.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,716,999 shares of company stock worth $41,337,805. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.61. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.47.
Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.24 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.58% and a negative return on equity of 138.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.
About Slack (NYSE:WORK)
Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.
