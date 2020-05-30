Slack (NYSE:WORK) Trading Up 7.7% on Analyst Upgrade

Slack (NYSE:WORK)’s share price rose 7.7% on Friday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $37.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Slack traded as high as $35.11 and last traded at $35.05, approximately 33,657,652 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 14,076,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.54.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Slack in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Slack from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Slack in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Slack from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

In other Slack news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $40,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Frati sold 33,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $871,844.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 386,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,030,294.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,716,999 shares of company stock worth $41,337,805. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Slack by 86.2% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Slack by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Slack by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 30,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Slack in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.61. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.47.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.24 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.58% and a negative return on equity of 138.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

