Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading 8.8% Higher After Earnings Beat

Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) traded up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $32.96 and last traded at $32.62, 22,834,079 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 111% from the average session volume of 10,816,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.97.
The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 58.70%. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.
MRVL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Marvell Technology Group to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.09.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,633,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,381,000 after acquiring an additional 187,054 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.78 and a 200 day moving average of $25.25.
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.
