Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading 8.8% Higher After Earnings Beat

Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) traded up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $32.96 and last traded at $32.62, 22,834,079 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 111% from the average session volume of 10,816,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.97.

The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 58.70%. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

MRVL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Marvell Technology Group to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.09.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $173,756.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,207.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $518,833.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,725.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,235 shares of company stock worth $1,434,632 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,633,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,381,000 after acquiring an additional 187,054 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.78 and a 200 day moving average of $25.25.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.