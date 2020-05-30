Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $197.29, but opened at $204.20. Veeva Systems shares last traded at $218.87, with a volume of 2,963,315 shares.

The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.10 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. ValuEngine raised Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $187.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (down previously from $192.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.48.

In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.89, for a total transaction of $470,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $470,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.99, for a total value of $511,653.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,838,572.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,116 shares of company stock valued at $3,998,259 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.59, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.08.

Veeva Systems Company Profile (NYSE:VEEV)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.