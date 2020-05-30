Eight Capital Increases Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target to C$14.00

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Eight Capital from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Pi Financial set a C$10.00 target price on Wesdome Gold Mines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Laurentian raised Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wesdome Gold Mines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.61.

Shares of TSE:WDO opened at C$11.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52-week low of C$4.33 and a 52-week high of C$13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$57.33 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

