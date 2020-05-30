Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) PT Raised to C$15.50

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.67% from the stock’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines’ FY2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WDO. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$10.00 target price on Wesdome Gold Mines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.61.

WDO opened at C$11.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13. Wesdome Gold Mines has a twelve month low of C$4.33 and a twelve month high of C$13.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$57.33 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

