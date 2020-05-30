Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Director Purchases $4,840,000.00 in Stock

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $4,840,000.00.

NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $6.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $455.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.84. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.31.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 310.97% and a negative return on equity of 722.75%. On average, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,685,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,639,000 after buying an additional 75,084 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 144.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 86,600 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 22,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 14,431 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,474,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 140,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DVAX. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Sunday, March 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

