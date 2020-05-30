Insider Selling: Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) CEO Sells $2,419,900.00 in Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.98, for a total value of $2,419,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,141,093.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $478.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $448.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $442.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $324.60 and a 1 year high of $513.75.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.04 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.99% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.18%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $489.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chemed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $448.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Chemed during the first quarter worth $41,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chemed during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chemed during the first quarter worth $43,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

BlackRock Inc. Purchases 10,475 Shares of US Concrete Inc
BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in TPI Composites Inc
BlackRock Inc. Reduces Holdings in International Seaways Inc
Dynavax Technologies Stock Price Up 26.4% Following Insider Buying Activity
Slack Trading Up 7.7% on Analyst Upgrade
Marvell Technology Group Trading 8.8% Higher After Earnings Beat
