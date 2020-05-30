Insider Selling: Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) CEO Sells $2,419,900.00 in Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.98, for a total value of $2,419,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,141,093.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $478.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $448.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $442.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $324.60 and a 1 year high of $513.75.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.04 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.99% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.18%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $489.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chemed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $448.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Chemed during the first quarter worth $41,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chemed during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chemed during the first quarter worth $43,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.