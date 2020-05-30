Insider Buying: New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) Director Acquires 272,861 Shares of Stock

New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) Director Steven B. Klinsky bought 272,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $2,614,008.38.

NMFC stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. New Mountain Finance Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $14.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.10.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $74.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.71 million. New Mountain Finance had a positive return on equity of 10.70% and a negative net margin of 36.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance Corp. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMFC. Spring Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter worth $9,411,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 444.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after buying an additional 1,009,238 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance in the first quarter valued at about $4,551,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC raised its position in New Mountain Finance by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 2,245,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,854,000 after purchasing an additional 616,426 shares during the period. Finally, Round Table Services LLC raised its position in New Mountain Finance by 35.1% in the first quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,284,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,534,000 after purchasing an additional 593,172 shares during the period. 35.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NMFC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on New Mountain Finance in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded New Mountain Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on New Mountain Finance from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America started coverage on New Mountain Finance in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. New Mountain Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.85.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

