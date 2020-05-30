Donald A. Foss Sells 8,066 Shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Stock

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 8,066 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.94, for a total value of $2,854,880.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,818,496 shares in the company, valued at $643,638,474.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:CACC opened at $367.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.21. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a one year low of $199.00 and a one year high of $498.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $384.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 35.47 and a current ratio of 35.47.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The credit services provider reported ($4.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($8.43). The firm had revenue of $389.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.56 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 26.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 21.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,152,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 1,230.9% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 9,601 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 1,353.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

CACC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Credit Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott dropped their target price on Credit Acceptance from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Credit Acceptance from $350.00 to $150.00 and set a “market underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub raised Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $241.40.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

