Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) COO Sells $2,801,400.00 in Stock

Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) COO Anthony Civale sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $2,801,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Anthony Civale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 28th, Anthony Civale sold 4,121 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $198,508.57.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $47.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.77. Apollo Global Management LLC has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $52.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.11). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 40.34%. The business had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.99%.

APO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $41,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

