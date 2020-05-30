Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Stock Rating Lowered by Laurentian Bank of Canada

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) was downgraded by Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$12.20 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$12.60. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Laurentian downgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$12.60 to C$12.20 in a research note on Thursday. Pi Financial set a C$10.00 price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Wesdome Gold Mines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.61.

Shares of WDO stock opened at C$11.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.35. Wesdome Gold Mines has a twelve month low of C$4.33 and a twelve month high of C$13.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$57.33 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

