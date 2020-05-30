Insider Selling: Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $2,511,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ALGN opened at $245.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.35 and a 200-day moving average of $238.71. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $127.88 and a one year high of $319.17.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.27). Align Technology had a return on equity of 107.18% and a net margin of 78.42%. The business had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $275.00 to $258.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 7.4% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Align Technology by 43.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,325,000 after buying an additional 83,915 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 3,862.6% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Align Technology by 14.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 85,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,886,000 after buying an additional 10,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 13.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 61,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,748,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

