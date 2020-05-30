Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CEO Sells $3,000,000.00 in Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $60.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.87. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $73.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.96.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $351.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.35 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.07%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 658.1% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. 58.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DLB. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

