Christian Asmar Acquires 371,261 Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Stock

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Director Christian Asmar purchased 371,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $2,398,346.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Christian Asmar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 26th, Christian Asmar acquired 154,817 shares of Avid Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $955,220.89.

On Friday, May 22nd, Christian Asmar acquired 180,200 shares of Avid Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,150.00.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Christian Asmar acquired 8,166 shares of Avid Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.58 per share, for a total transaction of $45,566.28.

On Friday, May 8th, Christian Asmar acquired 46,334 shares of Avid Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $276,613.98.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Christian Asmar acquired 29,492 shares of Avid Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $176,362.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID opened at $7.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.85 million, a PE ratio of 235.33 and a beta of 1.43. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $10.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.45.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $86.45 million during the quarter. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 0.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Monday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Avid Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Avid Technology by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Avid Technology by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Avid Technology in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Avid Technology by 36.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

