& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark Sells 36,517 Shares of Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 36,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $2,214,756.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,682,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,527,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $59.47 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 52-week low of $33.48 and a 52-week high of $63.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.33 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.08.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $23.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 million. Research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GSHD shares. BidaskClub raised Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

