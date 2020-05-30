Michael J. Arougheti Sells 54,992 Shares of Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) Stock

Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 54,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $2,023,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael J. Arougheti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 26th, Michael J. Arougheti sold 101,266 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $3,723,550.82.

On Friday, May 22nd, Michael J. Arougheti sold 42,738 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,497,539.52.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Michael J. Arougheti sold 8,476 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $296,829.52.

On Monday, May 18th, Michael J. Arougheti sold 3,272 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $114,618.16.

On Monday, May 11th, Michael J. Arougheti sold 2,500 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $87,500.00.

On Friday, May 8th, Michael J. Arougheti sold 12,836 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $450,415.24.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Michael J. Arougheti sold 59,593 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $2,092,310.23.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Michael J. Arougheti sold 163,035 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $5,859,477.90.

On Monday, April 27th, Michael J. Arougheti sold 15,734 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $550,690.00.

On Thursday, April 9th, Michael J. Arougheti sold 45,262 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $1,587,338.34.

ARES stock opened at $37.76 on Friday. Ares Management Corp has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $41.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $411.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Management Corp will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 95.81%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,563,000 after acquiring an additional 22,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 10,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARES shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Ares Management from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ares Management from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Ares Management from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Ares Management from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.09.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

