Michael J. Arougheti Sells 101,266 Shares of Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) Stock

Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 101,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $3,723,550.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael J. Arougheti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 28th, Michael J. Arougheti sold 54,992 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $2,023,705.60.

On Friday, May 22nd, Michael J. Arougheti sold 42,738 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,497,539.52.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Michael J. Arougheti sold 8,476 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $296,829.52.

On Monday, May 18th, Michael J. Arougheti sold 3,272 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $114,618.16.

On Monday, May 11th, Michael J. Arougheti sold 2,500 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00.

On Friday, May 8th, Michael J. Arougheti sold 12,836 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $450,415.24.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Michael J. Arougheti sold 59,593 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $2,092,310.23.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Michael J. Arougheti sold 163,035 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $5,859,477.90.

On Monday, April 27th, Michael J. Arougheti sold 15,734 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $550,690.00.

On Thursday, April 9th, Michael J. Arougheti sold 45,262 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $1,587,338.34.

Shares of ARES opened at $37.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Ares Management Corp has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $41.88.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $411.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.82 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Management Corp will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.81%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,563,000 after acquiring an additional 22,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 10,549 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARES. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.09.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

