Stuart Essig Sells 46,807 Shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) Stock

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) Director Stuart Essig sold 46,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $2,437,708.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,024,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,372,156.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stuart Essig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 28th, Stuart Essig sold 11,626 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $609,202.40.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Stuart Essig sold 2,087 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $108,670.09.

NASDAQ:IART opened at $52.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $65.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 168.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $354.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its position in Integra Lifesciences by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 18,829 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,610 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,353 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 50,845 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,079 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 12,887 shares during the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IART has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Integra Lifesciences from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub lowered Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on Integra Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Integra Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

