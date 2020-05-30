Samuel G. Liss Sells 16,851 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total value of $2,752,442.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,965,569.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of VRSK opened at $172.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.68. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.61 and a 1 year high of $173.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $689.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 34.93% and a net margin of 18.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,867,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,793,445,000 after purchasing an additional 293,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,891,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,029,137,000 after purchasing an additional 84,173 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,816,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,017,935,000 after purchasing an additional 740,053 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,929,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $736,165,000 after purchasing an additional 158,449 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,573,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,595,000 after purchasing an additional 538,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRSK. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.07.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.