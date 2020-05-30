Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Downgraded by Laurentian

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) was downgraded by Laurentian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$12.20 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$12.60. Laurentian’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Pi Financial set a C$10.00 price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Echelon Wealth Partners lowered Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada raised shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Wesdome Gold Mines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.61.

Shares of WDO stock opened at C$11.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.13. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1-year low of C$4.33 and a 1-year high of C$13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.44.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$57.33 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

