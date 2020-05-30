Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Downgraded by Laurentian

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) was downgraded by Laurentian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$12.20 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$12.60. Laurentian’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.99% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Pi Financial set a C$10.00 price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Echelon Wealth Partners lowered Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada raised shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Wesdome Gold Mines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.61.
Shares of WDO stock opened at C$11.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.13. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1-year low of C$4.33 and a 1-year high of C$13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.44.
Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.
