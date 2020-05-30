Insider Selling: Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) EVP Sells 22,800 Shares of Stock

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 22,800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total transaction of $4,677,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,118,591.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $211.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.51 and its 200 day moving average is $187.36. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $216.91.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,675,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 43.5% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,105,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $483,894,000 after buying an additional 941,468 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 14.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,292,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $980,545,000 after buying an additional 803,856 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2,375.6% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 514,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after buying an additional 493,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,843,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,826,000 after buying an additional 493,401 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.15.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.