Andrew J. Schwab Acquires 578,034 Shares of Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH) Stock

Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH) major shareholder Andrew J. Schwab bought 578,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $4,999,994.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPH opened at $8.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.96, a current ratio of 16.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.57. Scpharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.16.

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.19. Analysts anticipate that Scpharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Scpharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,518,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,041,000 after acquiring an additional 271,993 shares in the last quarter. 5AM Venture Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scpharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $18,414,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scpharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $7,945,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scpharmaceuticals by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 51,546 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Scpharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCPH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scpharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Scpharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Scpharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Scpharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix that consists of proprietary subcutaneous formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients outside of the acute care setting.

