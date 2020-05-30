Sujeet Chand Sells 9,922 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Stock

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) SVP Sujeet Chand sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.58, for a total transaction of $2,119,140.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,241,411.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $216.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $115.38 and a twelve month high of $221.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.61. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 118.85%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $162.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. G.Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $161.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.53.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,256,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 567.7% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 15,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

