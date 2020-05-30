Richard Scott Herren Sells 11,531 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 11,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,306,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Autodesk stock opened at $210.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.60. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $211.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.57.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.96 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 220.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADSK. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Autodesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. OTR Global cut shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Autodesk from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Autodesk by 458.6% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 162 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its position in Autodesk by 71.5% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 223 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

