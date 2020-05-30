Kerry J. Mclean Sells 18,000 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total transaction of $5,167,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,399 shares in the company, valued at $6,717,618.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $290.32 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $187.68 and a one year high of $306.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.26, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by ($0.11). Intuit had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INTU shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Intuit from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $610,762,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 1,451,166 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $890,638,000 after buying an additional 1,181,976 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 21.6% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,973,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,373,907,000 after buying an additional 1,059,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 253.5% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,406,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,480,000 after buying an additional 1,008,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

