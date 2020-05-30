Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Director Srs Investment Management, Llc Acquires 282,566 Shares

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Director Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 282,566 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.59 per share, with a total value of $5,818,033.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Srs Investment Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 26th, Srs Investment Management, Llc purchased 217,074 shares of Avis Budget Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $4,065,796.02.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $21.53 on Friday. Avis Budget Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $52.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.51. Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 51.68% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post -6.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAR. Northcoast Research cut Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Avis Budget Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avis Budget Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth $3,951,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,155,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,864,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 551.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,810,000 after buying an additional 2,059,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 5,425.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 127,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 130,209 shares during the last quarter.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

