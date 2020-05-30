George Vincent West Sells 129,993 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) Stock

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) Director George Vincent West sold 129,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $6,503,549.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

George Vincent West also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 22nd, George Vincent West sold 275,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $12,251,250.00.

Shares of FND stock opened at $51.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.40 and a 200-day moving average of $45.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $62.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.02.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $554.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,060,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,383,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FND. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $61.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

