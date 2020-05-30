Venrock Healthcare Capital Par Purchases 700,000 Shares of iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust (NYSEARCA:ALT) Stock

Posted by on May 30th, 2020

iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust (NYSEARCA:ALT) major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.34 per share, for a total transaction of $6,538,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Venrock Healthcare Capital Par also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, May 28th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 201,474 shares of iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,756,853.28.

NYSEARCA ALT opened at $9.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average is $2.61. iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $10.68.

iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust (NYSEARCA:ALT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

About iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

