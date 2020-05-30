Glen Tullman Sells 170,000 Shares of Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Stock

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Chairman Glen Tullman sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total value of $9,764,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,071,932 shares in the company, valued at $61,571,774.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ LVGO opened at $59.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -52.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.46. Livongo Health has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $63.55.
Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $68.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.11 million. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 22.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 114.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Livongo Health will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
LVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Livongo Health from $36.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Livongo Health in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Livongo Health from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Livongo Health from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Livongo Health from $36.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.13.
About Livongo Health
Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.
