Glen Tullman Sells 170,000 Shares of Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Stock

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Chairman Glen Tullman sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total value of $9,764,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,071,932 shares in the company, valued at $61,571,774.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ LVGO opened at $59.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -52.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.46. Livongo Health has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $63.55.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $68.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.11 million. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 22.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 114.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Livongo Health will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Livongo Health by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 45,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Livongo Health by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Livongo Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Livongo Health by 285.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Livongo Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 38.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Livongo Health from $36.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Livongo Health in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Livongo Health from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Livongo Health from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Livongo Health from $36.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.13.

About Livongo Health

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

