Insider Selling: Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:AMCI) Major Shareholder Sells $10,180,000.00 in Stock

Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:AMCI) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $10,180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 24th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 250,000 shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $2,525,000.00.

AMCI opened at $10.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.21. Andina Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $10.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMCI. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III by 640.6% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,793,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,225,000 after buying an additional 1,551,545 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Andina Acquisition Corp. III by 45,354.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 999,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after buying an additional 997,795 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in Andina Acquisition Corp. III by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 454,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after buying an additional 216,405 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Andina Acquisition Corp. III by 211.6% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 407,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after buying an additional 277,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III by 1,164.3% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 340,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 313,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Andina Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

AMCI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to have a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Greensburg, Pennsylvania.

