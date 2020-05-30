Insider Selling: Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:AMCI) Major Shareholder Sells $10,180,000.00 in Stock

Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:AMCI) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $10,180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 24th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 250,000 shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $2,525,000.00.
AMCI opened at $10.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.21. Andina Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $10.48.
Andina Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile
AMCI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to have a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Greensburg, Pennsylvania.
