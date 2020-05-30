Werner Kroll Sells 68,152 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Stock

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) SVP Werner Kroll sold 68,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.44, for a total transaction of $11,888,434.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of QDEL opened at $175.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 85.37 and a beta of 1.06. Quidel Co. has a one year low of $52.49 and a one year high of $210.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quidel by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Quidel by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Quidel by 70.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Quidel by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Quidel by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

QDEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Quidel from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Quidel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Quidel in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.67.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

