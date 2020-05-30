Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $10.92, but opened at $11.60. Abercrombie & Fitch shares last traded at $11.62, with a volume of 153,779 shares trading hands.

The apparel retailer reported ($3.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $485.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.33 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANF. ValuEngine raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In related news, CEO Fran Horowitz purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $333,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,099.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 47,000 shares of company stock worth $512,800 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,824 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 19,137 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,569,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 206,413 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 14,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.85 million, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.10.

About Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Abercrombie & Fitch Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings
Abercrombie & Fitch Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings


