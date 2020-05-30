Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) PT Raised to C$10.40

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at AltaCorp Capital from C$2.50 to C$10.40 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. AltaCorp Capital’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 46.03% from the stock’s previous close.

ACB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.75 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$14.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$2.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.20.

ACB opened at C$19.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.79. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of C$7.50 and a 1-year high of C$133.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

