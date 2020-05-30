Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Earns News Impact Rating of -2.90

News headlines about Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) have been trending negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Bank of Montreal earned a daily sentiment score of -2.90 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the bank an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Bank of Montreal’s ranking:

NYSE:BMO opened at $50.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.84 and a 200-day moving average of $65.05. The company has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $79.93.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 42.82%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

