Carl C. Icahn Sells 55,342,109 Shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) Stock

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 55,342,109 shares of Hertz Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $39,846,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE HTZ opened at $1.00 on Friday. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The company has a market cap of $150.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.54.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The transportation company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.59). Hertz Global had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc will post -6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hertz Global by 82.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,841,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,827 shares during the period. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hertz Global in the first quarter valued at about $345,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hertz Global in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Hertz Global by 346.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 22,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Hertz Global in the first quarter valued at about $470,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hertz Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Hertz Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hertz Global in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hertz Global from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

Hertz Global Company Profile

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

