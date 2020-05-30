Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 2,287 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,333% compared to the average daily volume of 94 put options.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $19.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $23.40.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,099.64% and a negative return on equity of 78.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 3,445,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $32,492,639.81. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 538,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,078,988.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 20,914 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $177,769.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRSN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 620,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 21,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 129,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 28,001 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

